There were serious failings in the police investigation into the case of two children who were knocked down and killed by a car, a coroner has said.

Debbie Whyte, 14, and Nathan Gault, 15, had just got off a school bus when they were hit by a vehicle driven by Yvonne Seaman in County Fermanagh in 2008.

The coroner said there were particular concerns in relation to two calls made on the driver's mobile phone.

Police said improvements had been made to how crashes were investigated.

The driver of the car said the calls were made just before the crash outside a shop but which had now been deleted.

The coroner said it would appear an offence had been committed by someone who deleted the missing calls and she referred her findings to the Public Prosecution Service.

She outlined the failings by the police.

A six-hour delay in seizing the driver's mobile phone allowing for a period of time for data on the phone to be deleted by someone

Once seized the phone was not disconnected from the network allowing calls and texts, which meant data on the phone was overridden

Failure to get the network provider's connection records

Police had the time of the crash wrong by about half an hour which skewed their questioning of mobile phone records

Not all persons who came to the scene or who came into contact with the driver were interviewed. Police were not then able to determine who had access to the driver's phone.

Image caption The scene of the crash on the Croaghrim Road in 2008

On the last day of the inquest, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) revealed it had emailed all serving police constables telling them to switch off mobile phones seized from drivers in serious traffic accidents.

A mobile phone expert had previously told the court that the phone seized from the driver may have been corrupted because it was left on.

Fresh inquest

The attorney general ordered a fresh inquest, after Debbie Whyte's mother, Ann contacted the police ombudsman in 2012 with concerns about phone use in relation to the accident on the Croaghrim Road, Florencecourt on 27 November 2008.

Mrs Whyte told the second inquest that she and her husband ran to their daughter as she lay seriously injured on the road.

The schoolgirl died in hospital the next day.

Nathan Gault's body was later found in his aunt's garden.

The senior investigating officer in the case told the inquest he did not know about police guidelines on securing data from mobile phones.

He also revealed the police did not make a request to the network provider to obtain Ms Seaman's mobile data, which would have recorded all phone activity, including any deleted data.

After the inquest ruling, Ch Supt David Moore accepted the "clear failings".

"Our thoughts are with the families today and I know this must be very distressing for them.

"It will be of no comfort to the families but improvements have since been introduced and we now have a dedicated specialist team to investigate fatal RTCs who support district officers.

"Police investigative capabilities in examining phones and phone records has also greatly improved."