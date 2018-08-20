Image caption Drivers on the Queen's Road and Sydenham Roads have experienced long delays

A relief road due to be opened in Belfast's Titanic Quarter on Monday will not open until at least Wednesday.

The link between Queen's and Sydenham roads, follows the introduction of a new bus lane in the Titanic Quarter.

Motorists have complained of "horrendous" tailbacks in the area since the new road layout was introduced on 6 August.

Last week, Belfast Harbour said the "interim relief road" would help alleviate travel disruption.

They said they were "acutely aware of the significant disruption" during peak evening traffic.

It was expected that the relief road would open in time for this week's commuters.

On Monday afternoon, motorists were advised to leave work at their usual time.

The Department for Infrastructure said they wanted to analyse the flow of traffic with the relief road in place.

Belfast Harbour Police said they would be on site daily to assist motorists.

Image copyright Dept for Infrastructure Image caption Belfast's new Rapid Transit Glider buses

The new bus lane will accommodate Belfast's new Glider system.