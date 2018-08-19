Woman attacked with metal bar in Ballycastle
- 19 August 2018
A 29-year-old man has been arrested after a woman was attacked with a metal bar in Ballycastle, County Antrim.
The 27-year-old victim sustained a number of injuries after the attack on Fairhead Street in the town at about 01.45 BST on Sunday.
The PSNI are keen to hear from witnesses, particularly three men believed to have been in the area at the time.