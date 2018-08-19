Image caption Eight people were killed and 28 injured by the IRA roadside bomb

A memorial service for the victims of the Ballygawley bus bombing will be held on Sunday near the scene of the attack in County Tyrone.

Relatives of the dead and survivors of the bombing will lay wreaths and poppy crosses in memory of the eight soldiers who were killed 30 years ago.

As well as the eight dead, 28 people were injured when the Provisional IRA detonated a massive roadside bomb.

The unmarked bus was full of soldiers when the attack took place.

It was was travelling between Ballygawley and Omagh after midnight when the bomb exploded.

Image caption The bus was thrown along the road by the bomb

It had been left in a parked vehicle and contained 200 pounds of Semtex.

The bus was thrown along the road.

Among the first people on the scene were members of the Omagh Protestant Boys Band who were returning from a parade in Portadown.

They had been travelling in buses just behind the soldiers.

Image caption Relatives of the dead and survivors of the bombing will lay wreaths and poppy crosses in memory of the eight soldiers

As well as survivors and relatives of the dead, some of the first responders and medical staff who treated the wounded are expected to attend the service.

A new memorial, which will include interpretative panels explaining what happened that night, is to be dedicated followed by a service of remembrance in nearby Newtownsaville Church of Ireland.