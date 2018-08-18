A teenager has been charged with attempted robbery, possession of an offensive weapon and assault on police.

The 14-year-old boy is due to appear in court in Lisburn on 20 August.

The charges follow an attempted robbery at a takeaway in Legahory, Craigavon, shortly before 23:00 BST on Friday. The Public Prosecution Service will review the charges, as is standard procedure.

A 12-year-old was also arrested in connection with the same incident.