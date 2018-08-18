Image copyright MMRT Image caption Rescuers found the youth on steep ground on Slieve Bearnagh

A teenager hiking in the Mourne mountains was taken to hospital after he was reportedly hit by a sheep that had fallen from a steep slope.

It happened on Slieve Bearnagh at about 16:15 BST on Friday.

He was walking with a group near the Hare's Gap when a sheep fell from a crag and struck him.

He was taken to the Ulster Hospital's emergency department, treated and discharged.

Seventeen rescuers from the Mourne Mountain Rescue Team (MMRT) were involved in treating the youth and transporting him from the mountain.

On a Facebook post about the rescue, the MMRT said it believed the sheep "was uninjured and left the area unaided".