Image caption Drivers on the Queen's Road and Sydenham Roads experienced long delays on Wednesday

New bus lanes in east Belfast are continuing to cause problems for commuters.

Motorists have complained of "horrendous" tailbacks on the Queen's and Sydenham roads following the introduction of a new bus lane.

The Department for Infrastructure (DfI) said delays had been "greater than anticipated" and it would revise traffic light timings in the area.

The new road layout will accommodate Belfast's new Glider system.

The Glider buses which will use the lanes have been described as "a tram on wheels" and will run approximately every seven to eight minutes, linking east Belfast, west Belfast and the Titanic Quarter with the city centre.

However, on Thursday, Titanic Quarter commuters told BBC NI's Newsline programme the traffic problems are "absolutely horrendous".

"It's a bottleneck - hundreds and hundreds of cars," said one woman.

Image caption Commuters in the area have described the congestion as 'horrendous'

Another told the programme: "A usual journey for me would be 15, 20 minutes. It could be anything from 50 minutes to an hour now."

On Twitter, DfI said: "The department recognises there is a problem with traffic flow during the peak evening period and apologises for any disruption caused.

"While some disruption is to be expected when any new road layout is introduced, the delays have been greater than anticipated.

"We are currently working on measures to address this. The department will continue to closely monitor the situation."

Image caption The Glider buses do not start running until September 3, but 12 hour bus lanes are already in operation

Skip Twitter post by @naomi_long #TitanicQuarter@deptinfra have adjusted the traffic signals at Queen's Rd/Sydenham Rd junction to allow longer times for Queens Rd traffic. New turning arrangements have also been implemented that I requested 3 weeks ago. Still seeking urgent meeting to get long-term solution. pic.twitter.com/E0M1NxA9SX — Naomi Long MLA (@naomi_long) August 16, 2018 Report

Alliance Party Leader Naomi Long said she believes the system needs to be temporarily suspended.

"Undoubtedly we need a rapid transport system... but this is not the solution.

"What we have here is gridlock, when a week ago we had free-flowing traffic," she told Radio Ulster's Evening Extra programme.

The East Belfast MLA said the congestion has created "a very poor reflection on the Glider system before it has even started".

Mervyn Watley of Catalyst Inc said he and other businesspeople in the area are concerned that they may lose employees as a result of it.

"We're worried staff will just get fed up with this daily commute and look for other jobs," he said.

"Certainly Belfast needs a better transport system, but just looking at the queues, even if the buses were full every hour, we would still have congestion here."

Meanwhile, Translink and the Belfast Harbour Police both said they were working to improve traffic flow in the area.