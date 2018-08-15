Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A lollipope? You have to be joking

God works in mysterious ways, but when it comes to a Papal visit, it's a miracle of engineering.

Pope Francis needs an army of the faithful backing him up for his Ireland visit.

The country is bracing itself for a holy show in the best possible sense.

And the advice to those travelling is get your jabs. Ireland's health authority has warned that large gatherings pose their own risks.

So it's highly advisable to be up to date with vaccinations.

Image caption Setting the stage: the scene at Phoenix Park

More than 1,000 nurses, doctors and paramedics will be stationed in Phoenix Park in Dublin during the Papal Mass on Sunday 26 August.

Being prepared means that there will even be a mortuary, so that if anyone dies their body can be held until undertakers get to the scene.

Babies might be born too. At the last World Meeting of Families in Philadephia 2015 six women were whisked to hospital to give birth.

Huge crowds

The organisers are expecting a total of 500,000 people to come to Phoenix Park to see the Pope.

By comparison, the 1916 Centenary Easter Sunday Parade in Dublin in 2016 was attended by 350,000.

But it's not quite the estimated 1.25m who were in Phoenix Park to see Pope John Paul II in 1979, the Papal visit to Ireland.

MCD productions, the team behind Pope Francis' Phoenix Park Mass have staged concerts for Beyonce, Westlife, Coldplay and U2.

Image copyright WMOF Image caption Wearing the green: Fr Damian McNeice shares the vestments that the Pope will be wearing in Phoenix Park

Designers Arcana have been engaged to create the perfect stage. On hand will be Arcana's Johnny Donnelly, formerly of the Saw Doctors.

In operational terms, the faithful will be more than relieved to know that there will be 2,500 toilets available at all locations and 20,000 directional signs.

Outside Dublin's Phoenix Park, 5,000 traffic cones will mark the streets.

Time for tea

As the Irish can go nowhere without a cup of tea, there will be 150 food and drink outlets in Phoenix Park.

In the spirit of Mrs Doyle of Father Ted fame: "You will, you will, you will." And they will.

The organisers have worked out that if just half of the people in Phoenix Park with the Pope have a cuppa then 31,250 litres of milk will be used.

They also estimate that about 25,000 sliced pan loaves will be used for sandwiches.

Think green

This is a green visit - Pope Francis will be wearing green and those who attend are being asked to think green.

A strict "leave no trace" policy will be in place - and green bags will be given out so that visitors can collect all their rubbish and bring it home with them.

The tills are ringing across Ireland as Pope memorabilia hits the shop shelves.

You can buy Pope T-shirts, mugs, fridge magnets, bunting, flags and umbrellas.

There is even a lollipop... or lollipope and a collapsible cardboard chair featuring the pontiff, which is, its makers reassure, fully biodegradable.

Image caption 500,000 people have tickets for the papal Mass - six times the capacity of Dublin's Croke Park stadium

You can also buy an Irish-dancing Pope Francis waving a Guinness and a solar powered one who can swivel his hips.

Meanwhile behind the scenes, there is the pressing matter of priests' vestments.

Volunteers have been working to iron the robes to be worn by priests taking part in the Mass.

A call went out for people happy to do a day's ironing for free - just bring your own iron and board.

No reward... that, presumably, will be in heaven.