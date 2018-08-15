A 31-year-old man has been charged after three men were stabbed during a fight outside a bar in Ballycarry, County Antrim.

The incident happened shortly after 01:00 on Saturday in Main Street.

The man has been charged with three counts of attempted murder, affray, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and possessing an article with a blade or point in a public place.

He will appear before Limavady Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.