Pedestrian in her 80s dies after County Armagh crash
- 15 August 2018
A woman in her 80s has died after a car crash in Keady in County Armagh.
The pedestrian was killed in the single vehicle collision in Victoria Street at about 18:30 on Tuesday.
It happened close to the junction of Clay Road.
The road was closed for a number of hours on Tuesday evening but has since reopened.