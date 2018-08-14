Image caption Four people have been arrested after suspected firearms were discovered in west Belfast

Four people have been arrested after suspected firearms were discovered during a search of a house in west Belfast.

The search took place in the Lagmore area on Tuesday.

Two men, aged 20 and 55, and two women, aged 24 and 55, have been arrested. All four have been taken to Musgrave PSNI station for questioning.

"The suspected weapons have been taken away for further examination," Det Insp Andrew Hamlin said.

"As a result of the search we have arrested four people and taken these dangerous firearms off the streets."