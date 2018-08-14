Image caption The 14-acre field that used to be sown out in potatoes and spring barley

It must be Northern Ireland's biggest wildflower meadow.

A 14-acre field that used to be sown out in potatoes and spring barley is now home to 21 varieties of native Irish flowers.

They include poppies, cornflowers, corn marigolds and ox-eyed daisies.

The National Trust decided to reseed the field at its Mount Stewart estate on the Ards Peninsula with a wildflower mix.

It is part of the organisation's drive to make its native-friendly spaces bigger and more connected.

The rich variety of plant life has attracted a huge population of bees and butterflies.

Image caption The variety of plant life has attracted a huge population of insects

George Angus, the ranger with responsibility for the project, said the wet winter and dry summer posed challenges, but the field blossomed after a recent spell of rain.

While it would not be practical for farmers to sow wildflower mix on this scale, Mr Angus said there were always little corners of unworkable farmland where it could be tried.

It has proven popular with visitors to Mount Stewart.

Raymond and Verena Hume were delighted with the variety of plants on display.

They said local councils could experiment with replacing grassy areas with wildflower areas for ratepayers to enjoy.

Image caption The flowers include poppies, cornflowers, corn marigolds and ox-eyed daisies

The field will be mown in the autumn and grazed over the winter.

The hope is that seeds which have fallen to the ground will be tramped in by cattle to provide an even better floral display next year.