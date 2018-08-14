Image copyright PAcemaker Image caption Ambulance crews were called to the scene on Tuesday morning

A woman in her 60s has died at the scene of a suspected gas leak at a house in Cookstown, County Tyrone.

In a statement, police said the woman's death at a house on Drum Road was "not being treated as suspicious".

They added that a man in his 70s was taken to hospital by Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) staff.

The NIAS said that four ambulance crews and one hazardous area response paramedic called to the property at about 06:46 BST on Tuesday.

The ambulance service said three people were treated at the scene and taken to Craigavon Area Hospital.