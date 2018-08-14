Image copyright News Letter Image caption Front page of the News Letter on Tuesday

A variety of themes feature on the front pages on Tuesday including the aftermath of a Belfast gas explosion, IRA flags at a music festival and crumbling houses.

The Irish News leads with a chef who says he is lucky to be alive following a gas explosion that blew the roof off a building in east Belfast.

Arafat Khan is being treated for severe burns to his right arm in Belfast's Royal Victoria Hospital, following the incident at the newly opened Clay Oven restaurant in Ballyhackamore, last week.

The newspaper says Belfast City Council is investigating the explosion.

Image copyright Lisa McMaster Image caption A chef has recalled the effects of a gas explosion in Ballyhackamore in east Belfast last week

The News Letter reports that Belfast City Council and other organisations that provide support for the West Belfast Festival have been urged to rethink their support for the event.

It says the organisers of Féile an Phobail have been criticised after sharing a video on social media showing people displaying Irish flags with IRA on them at a Wolfe Tones gig in Falls Park.

Elsewhere, it reports that a former Celtic Football Club youth coach has been sentenced to more than three years in prison for sexually abusing a boy in Belfast.

Jim McCafferty, 72, was found guilty of a series of sexual offences against the same teenage boy over a three-year period between 2012 and 2015.

Omagh compensation

The "bravery and resilience" of his victim was praised by PSNI detective Anne Marks.

"Our lives are in ruins" is the headline on the front page of the Daily Mirror as it reports the "horror of homeowners whose houses are crumbling after being built with defective blocks made in Ireland".

It says thousands of families in County Donegal have been affected, and their properties, which were built with bricks contaminated with Mica, a naturally-occurring mineral dust, have zero market value.

The newspaper says there are fears Londonderry could be affected too.

Damien English, Ireland's housing minister, is considering what further actions may be required.

An expert panel was established in April 2016 to examine the situation in Donegal and Mayo.

Assault allegations

On its front page, the Belfast Telegraph reports that two people injured in the Omagh bombing are still waiting for compensation, 20 years after the atrocity.

Those affected are believed to be among the most seriously injured in the Real IRA attack, which resulted in the deaths of 29 people, including a woman pregnant with twins.

The Department of Justice has declined to comment on the reasons for the delays to compensation being paid.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Muckamore Abbey Hospital also features on the front page of the Irish News

The Irish News says the father of a man with severe learning difficulties has spoken of his horror after learning his son was allegedly "punched in the stomach" by a member of staff at Muckamore Abbey hospital.

The man told the newspaper that the Belfast Health Trust contacted him a fortnight after the alleged assault last August.

It says that after details of the allegations were published in the Irish News in July, trust officials told the man there are now 26 incidents of alleged staff abuse of his son.

BBC News NI reported earlier in August that five vulnerable patients were assaulted by staff at Muckamore Abbey Hospital between 2014 and 2017.

The hospital provides care to adults with intellectual disabilities and behavioural and mental health issues. Since November 2017, 13 members of staff have been suspended after ill-treatment allegations.

The Belfast Trust has issued an "unreserved apology" to patients and families affected by the allegations.

'Chocolate teapot'

Dogs and drink provide some lighter moments in the newspapers, with the Belfast Telegraph providing what could be a world first - an interview, over two pages, with a pooch.

Bert Lawless, a black Lhasa Apso, recalls to Ivan Little his experience of a first aid course for dogs held in the American Bar in Belfast.

He says he always thought his human owners would be as much use as a "chocolate teapot" in a medical emergency, so he decided to send one of his owners along.

Crucial tips shared with Bert's two-legged friend included how to improvise a stretcher, how to bandage a dog and how to clear its airways.

Taking the hair of the dog is a common expression if you have had a few pints, but it might be delayed for a while if you are a punter at the Grand Central Hotel in Belfast.

The Daily Mirror reports that both beers at the hotel's 23rd floor Observatory bar will cost £8 each and claims "it is the most expensive on the island of Ireland".

General manager, Stephen Meldrum, has provided a number of reasons for the sky-high price, including the saloon's "breathtaking views" of Belfast and the "exclusive" fare on offer.