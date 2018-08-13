A former Celtic Football Club kit man was today sentenced to more than three years in prison for sexually abusing a boy in Belfast.

Jim McCafferty, 72, was found guilty of a series of sexual offences against the same teenage boy over a three-year period between 2012 and 2015.

He was sentenced to three years and nine months in prison.

McCafferty's links with Celtic were more than 20 years ago. He also worked at Hibernian FC.

He was arrested in 2016 and later charged with eight sexual offences.

McCafferty moved to Northern Ireland after spending most of his working life in Scotland.

McCafferty, who was living in south Belfast, admitted abusing the teenage boy just before his trial was due to start in Belfast in May.

At a sentencing hearing today, Judge Patricia Smyth said the impact on his victim had been "significant".

McCafferty first confessed to abusing the boy after being approached by Daily Mirror journalist Jilly Beattie and photographer Alan Lewis in December 2016.

He initially pleaded not guilty but changed his mind on the morning of his trial in May 2018.

The court was told McCafferty had a number of serious health issues. He entered the dock with the aid of a walking frame.