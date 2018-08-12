Northern Ireland

South Belfast: Road reopened following incident

  • 12 August 2018
Police have reopened the Saintfield Road in south Belfast following an "incident" on Sunday morning.

The road had been closed for a number of hours between Lenaghan Park and Glenhugh Park.

Traffic diversions were in place and police had asked drivers to avoid the area and seek an alternative route.

There are no further details.