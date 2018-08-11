Image copyright NFU Image caption Ten of the tractors stolen are Massey Fergusons

Twelve vintage tractors have been stolen from outbuildings in Carryduff, County Down.

The tractors, a low-loading trailer and a power washer were taken from the property on Killynure Road sometime between 10:00 BST on Wednesday and 16:30 on Thursday.

Ten of the tractors are Massey Fergusons.

The remaining two tractors are a blue Dexta and an orange Nutfield Universal.

All of the Massey Fergusons have red bodywork and a grey chassis, and two of the tractors have cabs.

The tractors are described as being of great sentimental value.

Police have appealed for anyone with information or who is offered the tractors for sale in suspicious circumstances to contact them.