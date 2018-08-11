Image copyright PSNI Image caption The cannabis was found during searches in south Belfast

Two people have been charged with a number of offences following the seizure of cannabis worth more than £1m in south Belfast.

The class B drug was found during a police operation on Thursday.

A woman, 37, and man, 48, are due to appear at Belfast Magistrate's Court.

They are facing charges including possession of class B drugs, possession with the intent to supply, conspiracy to supply class B drugs and possession of a false identity.

The woman was arrested in Stranmillis, and the man in the Lisburn Road area on Thursday.