Image caption The anti-internment march began at 13:15 BST

A substantial policing operation was in place in Belfast on Saturday during an anti-internment protest parade.

It was the first time in three years that supporters were permitted to parade through the city centre for a short rally near Belfast City Hall.

Internment, or detention without trial, was introduced at the height of the Troubles in Northern Ireland in 1971.

Image caption The march made its way through the city centre

The organisers said the rally would be a peaceful demonstration, properly marshalled by their supporters.

The Anti Internment League notified the Parades Commission that it expected up to 1,000 participants, included four bands, to attend the demonstration.

The march took place from Writer's Square to the city hall.