Ballycarry stabbing: Three injured during fight at pub
- 11 August 2018
Three men have been stabbed during a fight outside a bar in Ballycarry, County Antrim.
The incident happened shortly after 01:00 BST on Saturday in Main Street.
Two of the victims were in their 30s and one was in his 60s. They have been treated in hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
A 31-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman were arrested at the scene on suspicion of a number of offences, including attempted murder.
The police are appealing for witnesses.