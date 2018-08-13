Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption DUP MP Ian Paisley has been suspended by the Commons and his Party

DUP MP Ian Paisley's supporters will meet on Monday to show their support.

The North Antrim politician is currently suspended by the House of Commons after he failed to declare family holidays paid for by the Sri Lankan government.

The DUP MP apologised in the Commons, but will face a by-election if 10% of his constituents sign the petition.

He is also suspended by the DUP "pending further investigation into his conduct".

A recall ballot, where voters can sign a petition calling for a by-election, has been opened.

The recall petition is the first in UK parliamentary history.

Supporters meeting

Monday's meeting has been organised by DUP councillor John Finlay and will be attended by Mr Paisley.

In a letter to activists, Mr Finlay said Mr Paisley had received a "very severe punishment".

He said some people are using the current situation to try and unseat him.

"I think we can all agree with the Speaker of the House, Mr John Bercow MP, when he said it was 'a regrettable state of affairs'," said Mr Finlay.

"I trust also that you will have been saddened by the subsequent torrent of condemnation and abuse our friend has suffered since the issue became public."

He added that people have supported him during the good times and that it was now important to back him when times were not so good.

Recall ballot

Venues in Ballymena, Ballymoney and Ballycastle have been opened where voters can sign a petition calling for a by-election.

According to the Electoral Office for Northern Ireland (EONI), the number of people entitled to sign the petition - or eligible registered voters - is 75,478.

The Recall of MPs Act 2015 requires a petition to be signed by 10% of that number in order to trigger a by-election - therefore 7,543 signatures are required.

Image copyright PAcemaker Image caption The petition is open for signing for six weeks from 8 August to 19 September

If that occurs, Mr Paisley would be forced to resign and a by-election would be called - an election Mr Paisley has said he would fight.

The petition is open for six weeks from 8 August to 19 September from 09:00-17:00 BST, Monday to Friday.

Opening hours at the designated centres will be extended to 21:00 on 6 and 13 September.