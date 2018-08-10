Image copyright PSNI Image caption The cannabis was found during searches in south Belfast

Cannabis worth £1m has been seized in south Belfast, police have said.

A 37-year-old woman was arrested in Stranmillis, and a 48-year-old man in the Lisburn Road area on Thursday.

Police said the drugs were found during searches as part of the operation. They are continuing to question the man and woman.

Det Insp Pete Mullan said the operation was "evidence of our ongoing commitment to removing and disrupting the illegal supply of drugs into Northern Ireland".