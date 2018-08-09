Image caption Lord Bramall said the questioning "greatly abuses these hapless soldiers"

It is "grossly unfair" that soldiers who took part in the events of Bloody Sunday should be questioned by police, the former chief of the Army has said.

Writing in the Daily Telegraph, Lord Brammall urged the government to stop a "macabre charade" that could see NI veterans facing legal action.

He accused the PSNI of "harrying" veterans in a "desperate attempt to bring criminal charges".

In May, a government consultation was launched on the legacy of the Troubles.

The consultation includes plans for a new Historical Investigations Unit, with policing powers, which will look at claims against former soldiers.

On Friday, the new head of the armed forces Sir Nick Carter said he would not allow British soldiers to be "chased" by people making "vexatious claims" about their conduct during the Troubles in Northern Ireland.

'Abusing hapless soldiers'

Lord Bramall, who served as chief of the general staff between 1979 and 1982, said he had warned against the questioning of veterans in a House of Commons speech eight years ago.

He said: "It is... bewildering that the government has somehow allowed the Northern Ireland Police Service to resurrect the whole affair and to introduce this extremely lengthy and slow-moving questioning under caution of British soldiers."

Image caption A government consultation into the legacy of the Troubles was launched in May

He said the questioning "greatly abuses these hapless soldiers, who should not have been there in the first place".

He added: "Whatever their shortcomings, they were trying to do their duty as they thought fit in aid of the civil power, as the army has generally done most successfully over so many years.

"In the interests of justice, fair play and even-handedness, the government must, by whatever means, put a stop at once to this macabre charade."

MPs have called on the government to introduce a statute of limitations to end what they claim is a "witch hunt" against members of the armed forces.