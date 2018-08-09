Image copyright Daily Mirror

Thursday's papers focus on a message from Irish Health Minister Simon Harris to women in Northern Ireland that they will be able to access abortion services in the Republic.

The minister delivered his remarks at the Belfast Féile's leaders debate on Tuesday,

In May, a referendum was passed to allow the Irish government to liberalise abortion laws.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Minister for Health Simon Harris visited the Orange Heritage Museum in Belfast before speaking at the Féile leaders debate

Abortion is only legal in Northern Ireland where a woman's life is at risk or there is a permanent of serious risk to her mental or physical health.

The Republic has yet to pass legislation to govern abortion but the government intend on making it available without restriction up to 12 weeks, and with certain restrictions thereafter.

The Irish News reports that Mr Harris "lamented" that more than 900 women from Northern Ireland had to travel to England and Wales last year for an abortion.

Image caption DUP MP Gregory Campbell says he is "concerned" concerned about the growing liberalisation of abortion law.

The paper reports that the minister said he hoped the issue could be dealt with by Northern Ireland politicians, but in the absence of a functioning assembly women in Northern Ireland will be able to access healthcare in the Republic of Ireland "just like they can access other health services here".

The News Letter reports DUP MP Gregory Campbell's view that people in Northern Ireland will be concerned by Mr Harris' comments.

He said that while allowing abortions in the Republic of Ireland was "entirely a matter for the Republic's government", he added: "It is a creeping liberalisation of abortion law. Once that small change is granted, the pro-abortion lobby come back with a new demand... and the next thing you know you have abortion on demand."

Image copyright PA Image caption Twenty-nine people, including a woman pregnant with twins, were killed in the 1998 attack

Leading the front page of the Belfast Telegraph is a powerful statement from Oliver-Tristan Baker.

"I forgive Omagh bombers who killed my brother" it reads.

Mr Baker's 12-year-old brother James was one of the youngest victims of the attack.

The Real IRA attack in the County Tyrone town on 15 August 1998 killed 29 people, including a woman pregnant with twins.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph, Mr Baker said: "Forgiveness is a long road. It's the start of a journey. I am on that journey. I don't agree with that they did, but I forgive them for it."

It has been 20 years since one of the worst atrocities of the Troubles and Mr Baker told the Belfast Telegraph that a recent visit to the town with his mother was "cathartic".

Image copyright Steve Smithers Image caption Steve Smithers says no disabled person should have to experience what he went through

Meanwhile, some interesting news for anyone who has travelled though Belfast international Airport recently.

The Belfast Telegraph reports that security services are out for tender.

Security firm ICTS currently hold the multi-million pound gig.

They also provide security personnel for Gatwick, Heathrow, Bristol and Cardiff airports.

Security operations at Belfast International are not without controversy this year.

A disabled man was unable to board a flight from Belfast because his wheelchair repair kit was deemed a security risk.

Steve Smithers, 48, was turned away at security and missed his flight to see his sick father, who is about to start treatment for cancer.

He said staff claimed the spanners could be used to "dismantle the plane".

Belfast International Airport apologised and said they would make a donation to a charity on Mr Smithers' behalf.

The Belfast Telegraph reports that the tendering process got under way earlier this year and is no way connected to recent mishaps.

Image caption Police officer disciplined after ombudsman complaint upheld.

The Irish News reveals today that a PSNI officer was found to be "in breach of the PSNI code of ethics" by the Police Ombudsman when private information, including names and addresses of republicans, was discovered near the home of a loyalist in Rasharkin.

The document was lost by a police officer and later found by an off-duty colleague who lives close to a County Antrim loyalist.

The paper reports that a number of people were advised to increase their personal security on foot of the incident, and the paper also reports one of those whose security was put at risk made a complaint to the Police Ombudsman.

Investigators at Dr Michel Maguire's office confirmed the complaint was upheld, and the matter was dealt with by the PSNI's discipline branch.