Image copyright PA

The number of drug users trying to access heroin addiction services in Belfast has risen significantly.

A user told BBC News NI that getting heroin in the city was as easy as buying cigarettes.

A councillor in Belfast who works with drug users said people will die if waiting lists are not shortened.

"I believe it's gone beyond epidemic," SDLP councillor Paul McCusker said, adding that he believes heroin addicts are being forgotten about.

"Our health trusts need to step up now and deal with this before we see more deaths," he said.

The waiting list for heroin users in Belfast to get on to a substitute prescribing programme stands at a minimum of 29 to a maximum of 38 weeks.

The programme allows addicts to move from heroin on to methadone in the hope that they will reduce their usage and eventually stop using heroin altogether.

The Belfast Health and Social Care Trust said there had been a rise in demand in the past two-to-three years and that this had increased in the past six months.

Image caption User James told the BBC's Kelly Bonner that getting heroin was as easy as buying cigarettes

Users have told BBC News NI that waiting this length of time to get on to that potentially life-saving programme has had effects on their mental health.

"I fear that if I don't get onto this programme I will inject one day and not wake up," James said.

He said getting heroin in Belfast was "as easy as getting a packet of cigarettes".

"It's simply ringing a number," he added.

'Proper epidemic'

"At the minute it's absolutely everywhere, Belfast is becoming a proper epidemic."

A spokesperson for the Belfast Health Trust said that if demand continues to grow "our capacity to meet this level of need is limited".

It is difficult to get a clear picture of the number of heroin users in Northern Ireland, with many users of the illegal drug not accessing support services.

"Anecdotally it is accepted across all sectors, including health and criminal justice that injecting drug misuse has increased in Belfast," the Public Health Authority (PHA) said in a statement to the BBC.

'Risen significantly'

There are two needle exchanges in Belfast city centre, where heroin users can exchange used needles for new ones.

The exchanges have been open for 17 years and the number of people accessing the service has risen significantly in recent years.

In the past four years, it has gone up by 82%, from 7,500 visits to almost 14,000.

The PHA said it and the Health and Social Care Board are working to increase the number of needle exchange services in areas identified as having increased need and demand, bringing the total in Northern Ireland to between 28 and 33.

The PHA also added that many people use the service regularly, so the number of users will be "significantly lower" than the number of visits and that the service is also used by people who inject steroids or tanning solution.

Image copyright CGL Image caption Naloxone can reverse a heroin overdose

Naloxone is a potentially life-saving drug, which can reverse the effects of a heroin overdose to allow the user to get medical help.

Heroin users, their families and those who work with users can now be supplied with it.

In the Belfast Health Trust area, Naloxone was supplied to 526 people in 2017/18 - and used 107 times - compared to being supplied to 95 people the previous year.