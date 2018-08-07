Image caption Brian Duffin is an independent councillor in Antrim and Newtownabbey

A councillor has been sentenced to four months in jail for sexually assaulting a teenage girl.

Brian Duffin was released on bail pending an application to appeal his conviction.

The 73-year-old, from Cargin Road in Toomebridge, is an independent councillor on Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council.

He was convicted of kissing and sexually touching a 17-year-old girl at her home.

He is currently an independent councillor having left the SDLP, of which he had been a member since its foundation.