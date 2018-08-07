Image copyright PSNI Image caption Police issued this image of a man they wish to speak to in relation to the incident

Police have issued an appeal after an attack in Belfast earlier this year left taxi driver with a broken jaw.

The assault happened at about 03:30 BST on Monday 7 May in the city's High Street.

The attacker then attempted to drive off in the taxi, but was unable to start the car and fled on foot towards Royal Avenue.

Police have released an image of a man they wish to speak to about the incident.

Det Insp McDonnell said: "A male taxi driver was seriously assaulted by an unknown male as he stood beside his taxi. The taxi driver required surgery for a broken jaw following the assault."

"This was a completely unprovoked and cowardly attack on a man who was simply out earning his living.

"We have been carrying out various enquiries since the incident and by releasing this image we hope to progress our enquiries further."

Anyone with information about the attack or who can identify the individual in the image is asked to contact officers on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.