An apology from the Northern Ireland Fire Service leads the front page of the Irish News.

Dungiven fireman Joe McCloskey died after falling through a roof while attending a blaze at a hotel in Limavady in 2003.

A report into the incident concluded that lessons were to be learned regarding the support provided to the family and the "efficacy of the internal investigation carried out at the time".

The review examined events after the 50-year-old's death.

Benidorm in Spain's Costa Blanca is a popular tourist destination

The news that a man, accused of directing activities of a terrorist organisation, has been allowed to go on holiday while on bail, makes all the papers.

Carl Reilly, 42, of Pollard Street, Belfast denies the charges against him.

Mr Reilly's legal team sought the court's permission for him to go to Benidorm with his wife for three days in September.

The Newsletter reports that prosecution lawyers expressed concerns at the company Mr Reilly would be keeping on the trip, adding that they believed there was a "very real risk of reoffending and re-engaging".

However defence barrister Dessie Hutton dismissed any suggestion it was a boys' trip, adding that Mr Reilly and his wife had not booked any flights as they were waiting for the decision of the court.

Judge Neil Rafferty allowed the break subject to a number of conditions.

Ian Paisley apologised to the House of Commons saying the rule breach was a "personal embarrassment"

Ian Paisley makes it into both the Belfast Telegraph and the Irish News.

The Belfast Telegraph reports that Democratic Unionist Party councillors in Mr Paisley's North Antrim constituency have rallied around him and vowed to support their "beleaguered MP".

Mr Paisley was suspended from the House of Commons after he failed to declare two family holidays paid for by the Sri Lankan government.

Sir Kevin Barron, chair of the Standards Committee, said they had concluded Mr Paisley was guilty of "serious misconduct and his actions were of a nature to bring the House of Commons into disrepute".

Mr Paisley has also been suspended by the DUP - the party which was founded by his father Reverend Ian Paisley.

If 10% of voters in his constituency sign a petition to recall Mr Paisley, the seat will be declared vacant and a by-election will be held.

The petition will be open to the public from Wednesday and constituents will have six weeks to go to one of three venues to sign the petition.

The Irish News reports that Sinn Féin held a meeting with the Electoral office on Monday to express their concerns at the number of venues.

Anti-social behaviour includes drunkenness and vandalism

The papers also report on the increase in the number of anti-social behaviour incidents.

There were 61,207 incidents in 2017/2018 - the highest level in five years.

Campaigners say a high-profile bid to combat the disruptive behaviour has been ineffective.

Only two anti-social behaviour orders (Asbos) were taken out in Northern Ireland in 2015/2016.

The court orders were introduced under Tony Blair's Labour government to address the issue, but the Department of Justice at Stormont is considering their future as part of a review into dealing with anti-social behaviour.

The Northern Ireland Association for the Care and Resettlement of Offenders said Asbos were ineffective in tackling anti-social behaviour.

Giant pontiff crops up in Durrow, County Laois

Back on pontiff-watch, a giant scarecrow of Pope Francis has won joint first prize a County Laois scarecrow festival.

"Hay-llelujah, Hay-llelujah, Hay-llelujah," declares the front page of the Irish News.

The pontiff and his very own Popemobile have been supersized in straw form by a talented team of engineers and carpenters.

Pope Francis is due to visit the Republic of Ireland later this month.

Evelyn Clancy, of the Durrow Development Forum, said the festival was known for its topical depictions.

She added "people expect it".