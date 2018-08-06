Image caption The attack happened in Newtownabbey on Monday morning

A man has suffered injuries to his face and midriff after he was slashed with a sharp object in what police have described as a sectarian hate crime.

It happened in Newtownabbey, County Antrim at about 07:25 BST on Monday.

The man was on Shore Road when he was approached by another man and attacked.

The attacker was wearing a hooded top and is believed to be of a slim-but-muscular build and aged between 25 and 30.

"At this stage the incident is being treated as a sectarian hate crime," said PC Philip Kelly of the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI).

"I would appeal to anyone with any information regarding the assault to contact police."