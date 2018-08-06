Image caption The man was attacked in an alleyway near Westrock Gardens

A man has been arrested after another man was shot in both legs in west Belfast on Saturday night.

The victim, who is in his 30s, was attacked in an alleyway near Westrock Gardens at about 22:30 BST.

Police described the paramilitary-style attack as "brutal" and said the victim had suffered "potentially life-changing" but not life-threatening injuries.

The arrested man, who is 40, is being questioned by detectives.