All of Monday's papers are in celebratory form as they reflect on the achievement of Ireland's women's hockey team.

Making it to the World Cup finals on Sunday, they were outplayed by eight-time world champions the Netherlands and beaten 6-0.

Image caption Ireland hockey player Hannah Matthews with her father Philip, a former Ireland rugby international

Team Ireland may not be taking home gold but as the Irish News reports, they return "conquering heroes".

There is to be a civic reception in Dublin to welcome the team home with proceedings kicking off at 15:00 BST.

The Belfast Telegraph has a wonderful story of goalie Ayeisha McFerran's dad huddling around a mobile phone at work to make sure he did not miss his daughter's shoot-out with Spain in the semi-final on Saturday.

Larne man George McFerran was due to work on Sunday but was given a last-minute reprieve by his employer so he could go and see his daughter play in the World Cup final in London.

Colourful coverage of Belfast Pride is also everywhere.

Tens of thousands of people attended the parade on Saturday.

It is billed as both a celebration of the city's Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender (LGBT) community and a protest calling for equality.

"We've changed" is the message from the Belfast Telegraph's interview with the Ulster Unionist Party members as they joined the march.

Image caption Rainbow flags were out in force at the parade

Doug Beattie MLA and former leader Mike Nesbitt say their party "missed the bus" in not supporting LGBTQ rights previously.

Mr Beattie added that the party was doing everything possible to "catch-up" and "reach out" to the LGBTQ community in Northern Ireland.

Representatives from all of Northern Ireland's main political parties were at the event except the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP).

The Newsletter has an interesting interview with Northern Ireland's Bombardier chief.

Michael Ryan warns that he cannot afford to stockpile parts to mitigate the impact of a no-deal Brexit.

Image copyright Bombardier Image caption The Belfast Bombardier operation makes wings for the CSeries commercial passenger plane

Mr Ryan says to do so would cost the firm £30m and that it is "not how we can afford to run a business".

The paper reports there are fears the movement of goods could be disrupted by long queues at ports if the UK is unable to reach an agreement with the EU over Brexit.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Pope Francis will be the first pontiff to visit Ireland since John Paul II in 1979

Preparations are afoot ahead of the Pope's visit to Ireland at the end of August.

The Belfast Telegraph reports that DUP leader Arlene Foster is to get an invite to attend the papal mass in Dublin's Phoenix Park.

There is no indication yet as to whether she will accept the invitation.

Mrs Foster attended the funeral mass of former Deputy First Minister Martin McGuinness in 2017.

Staying on pontiff-watch, the Irish News reports that Taoiseach (Irish PM) Leo Varadkar will raise abuse concerns with Pope Francis.

Although the meeting between the Irish head of state and head of the Catholic Church will be short, Mr Varadkar said he would express his concerns about the church's involvement in Magdalene Laundries.

Image caption Police say victims have growing confidence in reporting certain crimes

Another story in all the papers is the increase in the number of reported rape offences.

According to police figures, there has been an 8% increase in the number of reported rape offences in Northern Ireland over the past year.

Det Supt Deirdre Bones said she believed the rise was a "reflection of the growing confidence that victims have in coming forward".

Image copyright Press Eye Image caption YouTube came under fire in June for removing some videos featuring loyalist band parades from its website

A number of loyalist groups claim that Facebook shut down their pages or removed images after complaints from republicans.

The story in the Belfast Telegraph tells how the South Belfast Action for Community Transformation (ACT), Shankill ACT and South Belfast UPRG have all been affected.

The groups behind the pages say they do not understand why the images were deemed offensive. The photos included a UVF officer's cap and armband from the North Belfast UVF.

Facebook said a number of images were "incorrectly removed" and would be placed back on the social media website.

Facebook also said the South Belfast UPRG page was temporarily unpublished on 6 July due to "an automation error".

In June YouTube was criticised for removing some videos featuring loyalist band parades.