Fire at former Dungannon school building

Firefighters are battling a fire at the former site of a school in Dungannon, County Tyrone.

It is not yet known how the blaze started at the old St Patrick's Academy building.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) said it is believed it began in portacabins near the building on the Killymeal Road.

A total of 43 firefighters are at the site, according to the fire service.

NIFRS Area Commander Dermot Rooney also said there were five appliances, an aerial appliance and two water tankers at the scene.

"We would ask the public to stay away from the incident and to keep windows and doors closed as a precaution," he said.