Six people have appeared in court charged in connection with a robbery during which £61,340 was stolen from a cash machine in County Fermanagh.

The cash was taken from an ATM at a fuel station in Trory some time between 01:30 and 05:30 BST on Thursday.

The accused are five men and a woman who all live at the same address in Rannoche Close, Crossgar, County Down.

A Romanian interpreter was used as the six suspects appeared before a special sitting of Omagh Magistrate's Court.

'Crime gang'

Four of the men and the woman were each charged with robbery of the ATM and were remanded in custody.

They are 41-year-old Radu Iancu; 35-year-old Constantin Dumitra; 32-year-old Leonardo Patravici; 29-year-old Milan-Adrian Beidac and 30-year-old Anita Petrokci.

The remaining suspect, 51-year-old Statche Aluas, was charged with possessing criminal property and he was granted bail.

During the hearing, a policewoman told the court she believed the defendants were part of an organised crime gang responsible for up to 40 other similar robberies.

She said that street lights were turned off in Trory village to facilitate the robbery and telephone lines were cut to prevent alarms being triggered.

The judge ordered all six of the accused to appear in court again on 28 August.