Translink returns to profit after losses

Image caption Passenger numbers have increased on Belfast Metro bus services

Translink, Northern Ireland's public transport operator, returned to an operating profit in 2017 after two years of heavy losses.

Profit of £2m was achieved on turnover of £220.5m.

The improved financial position was largely due to the company receiving increased public funding during the year.

There was also increased fare income with the company carrying 81 million passengers, the highest in 20 years.

There were 15 million journeys on NI Railways - a 5.5% annual increase bringing it to the highest level in its 50-year history.

Translink is understood to be considering plans to buy new train carriages, which will allow it to increase capacity on some services.

Glider fleet

Metro bus services saw journey numbers rise by 2.4%, while there was a marginal fall in Ulsterbus journeys.

The company invested more than £91m in capital spending during the year.

The largest single project was the £21m Milewater service centre.

It is being built primarily to service and maintain the fleet of Glider vehicles, which will begin operating commercially in September.

Translink said the additional £12m it received during the year had "started to address the current level of underfunding".

But added that Northern Ireland remains "considerably behind other parts of the UK" when it come to public transport funding.