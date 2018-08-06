Rural crime bill 'hits £2.6m'

Image caption The level of crime is up £100,00 - a 5.3% increase on the year before

Rural crime cost Northern Ireland £2.6m last year, according to an annual survey by specialist insurers.

County Down had the highest incidence, with equipment and livestock worth £780,000 taken.

The overall figure is up £100,000, a 5.3% increase on the previous year. However, PSNI figures show a continuing downward trend in the number of thefts and burglaries at farms.

Farmers are advised to lock equipment up and use markers to identify it.

Image caption Quad bikes, all-terrain vehicles, livestock and tractors are top of the theft list

The costs were set out in a survey conducted by insurer NFU Mutual.

Martin Malone, from the firm, said there was "widespread concern" that "brazen criminals" were targeting the countryside to steal expensive equipment.

Quad bikes, all-terrain vehicles, livestock and tractors are top of the theft list.

Police revealed thieves are more likely to steal from yards or outbuildings than break into people's homes.

Supt Brian McKee, the PSNI's lead on rural crime, said: "Analysts provide data which is used to inform policing activity and to help ensure that our limited resources are properly directed to where and when they are needed most.

"Crime prevention officers also work locally alongside officers, stakeholders and the community in a bid to address crime in rural communities.

"The work of these officers is often supplemented by specialist departments, including the criminal investigations branch, roads policing and organised crime branch."

The highest reported incidence of rural crime was in Newry, Mourne and Down with 86 offences last year.

That was followed by Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon with 77 reports and the Causeway Coast and Glens area with 63.