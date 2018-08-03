Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The cash machine was inside a shop in Trory, where the robbers are thought to have spent hours

Six people have been arrested after an ATM inside a County Fermanagh shop was robbed of several thousand pounds.

Police believe the robbery took hours, with the perpetrators cutting street lighting and alarm wires in Trory before forcing entry to the shop.

The burglary is believed to have occurred between 01:30 and 05:30 BST on Thursday.

A woman and five men, aged between 22 and 51, were arrested in the Crossgar area of County Down on Thursday night.