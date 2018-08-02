Man injured after 70ft fall from cliff near Ballintoy
- 2 August 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man is in hospital after falling 70ft (21.3m) from a cliff near Ballintoy Harbour in County Antrim.
Emergency services were called at about 18:30 BST on Thursday after reports that someone had fallen from Elephant Rock.
Coastguard rescuers and a lifeboat crew found the man conscious and breathing.
He was taken from the scene by the lifeboat, before a helicopter took him to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast.