Image caption Gérard Hoarau was living in exile in London when he was killed

A 77-year-old man has been arrested in County Antrim over the 1985 murder of a Seychelles politician in London.

Gérard Hoarau was the leader of an opposition party and had been living in exile in the city when he was killed.

He was shot a number of times with a sub-machine gun on the doorstep of his home in Edgware.

Image caption No-one has been charged with the murder of the Seychelles politician

Officers from the Metropolitan Police's counter terrorism command, assisted by the Police Service of Northern Ireland, arrested the man on Thursday.

He was taken to a police station in south London for questioning on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.

'Review of investigation'

The man's Antrim home was searched.

Image caption Gérard Hoarau was shot with a sub-machine gun on the doorstep of his home

A number of people were previously arrested in connection with the investigation but no-one was charged with murder.

Three people were convicted in 1986 for perverting the course of justice.

"A review of the investigation was initiated in 2016 from which fresh lines of inquiry were established, leading to today's arrest," the Metropolitan Police said.

"The man arrested today has not been previously arrested as part of this investigation."