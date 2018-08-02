Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The young carers missing out on a 'proper' summer holiday

A boy from County Down has been hailed as a "little superhero" by his mother for the sacrifices he has made for his family.

Martina McMahon from Newry has four-year-old twin girls Zoe and Ruby, who have special needs, and a seven-year-old son Podraig with vision problems.

Her 10-year-old son Alex Tavey has shouldered extra responsibility by helping to care for his siblings.

There are about 6,500 children under 16 who help care for their families in NI.

Last year, Alex gave up his twice-weekly football practice and swimming classes so that he could be at home to help the family.

He assists with nappy duties, helps Podraig with his homework and sits with his sister Zoe, who has severe autism and cannot be left alone, while his mother carries out work in the house.

'By my side'

Ms McMahon says she feels guilty about the responsibility that Alex has taken on and says more needs to be done to help families like hers.

"Everything I do, Alex has to help," she told the BBC.

"From meal times, appointments, sitting in the car with Zoe, I constantly need Alex by my side.

"It is no way for a child to spend their summer holidays."

Image copyright Martina McMahon Image caption Martina McMahon from Newry with her family. Her son Alex is second from the left.

Jennifer Hamilton of Action for Children Northern Ireland said her organisation works with about 300 young carers in the region.

They provide support for eight to 18-year-olds who have a significant caring role, through outings and activities, focused group work and one to one counselling.

"The parents feel a lot of guilt, asking their children to help out," she said.

"I think it is incredible what these children are doing - they do it because they love their family members.

'Bit of normality'

"I think we all need to recognise if we are caring for an adult or a family member as much as it is rewarding, it really does take a toll on yourself in terms of your own health.

"These children are juggling school etc and it is very difficult.

"We are here to say that anybody who is a carer really does need support and we can offer that."

Ms McMahon appreciates the support from Action for Children Northern Ireland, but said there should be more organisations to provide assistance to families where children are providing care.

"Every couple of weeks, Alex gets a day away but when Alex is away the whole show at home falls down," she said.

"But he deserves that wee reward and a wee outing every so often that I can't do.

"But there should be more help, because I want to have time with the boys, not just the twins.

"Their childhood is gone I feel."

She says she is "living on three or four hours sleep a night" and feels "completely burnt out".

"There are loads of families like myself, going through the same lack of help," Martina added.

"All we want is a wee bit of normality."

For Alex, the message is simple: "I would like more help for my mum."