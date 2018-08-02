There is little joy to be found on the front pages of Northern Ireland's papers on Thursday.

The Belfast Telegraph leads with the death of a man in an "M1 horror accident".

It also carries a two-page spread on residents of a north Belfast housing estate who have been forced to flee their homes.

Image copyright PAcemaker Image caption A commercial van was set alight and properties damaged in the fifth such incident in a fortnight, the Belfast Telegraph reports

The paper reports that on Tuesday night, two more Ballysillan properties were targeted "in suspected intimidation incidents".

A commercial van was set alight and properties damaged in what was the fifth such incident in a fortnight, it reports.

"On Ballysillan Avenue yesterday, children's toys and buggies sat on the tarmac outside homes, ready to be bundled into the boots of cars as families left the area," writes reporter Lauren Harte.

"Throughout the morning, friends and neighbours moved from house to house, providing assistance and on occasion a friendly hug for those who were finding it all a bit too much."

Emotional return

The Irish News splash headline reads: "Top level health service probe into handling of Muckamore abuse claims".

It says the health service is examining serious allegations of abuse of vulnerable adults at Muckamore Abbey Hospital in Antrim using its "highest level of investigation", according to the paper.

The News Letter's lead story covers a Northern Ireland woman's decision to return to the Isle of Man, 45 years after being caught up in the Summerland fire disaster.

Fifty people died in the tragedy. About 3,000 holidaymakers were inside the leisure complex in Douglas when fire swept through the building on 2 August 1973.

Image copyright Manx National Heritage Image caption Thousands were in the Summerland complex when the fire took hold

Ruth McQuillan from Lisburn, then five years old, was severely injured in the blaze.

She is now making an "emotional return" to the scene for a commemoration marking the 45th anniversary of the disaster.

The Irish News also reports on fears that "infrastructure in Dublin will not be able to cope with the amount of people planning to travel by car" to see the Pope's Mass in Phoenix Park later in the month.

The event is due to be held on 26 August and organisers are encouraging people to use free public transport to ease congestion.

The Daily Mirror runs a two-page splash on the story of a County Antrim graduate who returned home from living in Australia "a jittering collection of skin and bones" due to becoming "hooked" on Methamphetamine, commonly known as crystal meth.

The 24-year-old warns that the drug is readily available in Northern Ireland.

Image copyright PAcemaker Image caption Mervyn Gibson has warned unionist politics against compromise on Irish language issue

Turning to politics, the Orange Order has warned that unionism would be "unforgiving" of anyone who opened the door to legal status for the Irish language in Northern Ireland, according the News Letter.

The grand secretary of the order, Mervyn Gibson, made the comments in his address to a Twelfth demonstration in July but they have over recently emerged, says the News Letter.

Its front page story comes as the DUP leader said that a stand-alone Irish language act, a key Sinn Féin demand, was not negotiable.

In his address to Orangemen in Newcastle, County Down, Mr Gibson said the Irish language "poses no threat to Northern Ireland; the threat arises when republicans politicise it and to elevate it to a position that is neither sustainable or warranted".

The News Letter's editorial congratulates Mr Gibson for his position, reiterating the paper's opposition to Irish language legislation, pointing out that there is "no demand" for Ulster-Scots legislation.

Image caption Gregory Campbell says the DUP would discuss language legislation if it included provision for Ulster-Scots

However, the paper also reveals that the DUP's Gregory Campbell has indicated his party is prepared to discuss Irish language legislation, but that it had to include Ulster-Scots.

"We want to close the gap between them, not widen it," he tells the paper.

The Belfast Telegraph devotes a considerable amount of column space to the stalemate in Northern Ireland's politics.

Commentator Lindy McDowell says politicians have made "eejits out of us", and ends her column with the conclusion: "It just can't go on."

'Poisoning the well'

Elsewhere in the Belfast Telegraph, former DUP MLA Nelson McCausland - now a columnist and commentator - says Sinn Féin is "more than a party".

"It leads a broad movement with strong links into community, business, culture, academia and the professions," he writes.

"Perhaps we can learn something from that."

Finally, in the Irish News, Allison Morris writes that the UK government could resolve issues surrounding LGBT rights "with the stroke of a pen".

"Theresa May's over reliance on DUP MPs.... is poisoning the well and the impact that's having locally should not be underestimated," she writes, referring to the DUP-Tory deal at Westminster.