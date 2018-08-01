Image copyright PAcemaker Image caption Several thousand people took part in last year's Pride Parade

The PSNI has confirmed uniformed officers will take part in this year's Belfast Pride parade for a second time.

Last year, there was criticism of the decision to allow officers and civilian staff to march.

But the PSNI said that as a result of their involvement there was a rise in the number of hate crimes reported by members of the LGBT community.

Emma Bond of the PSNI said: "What we saw in the month of August was an increase in terms of reporting."

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Last year, members of the PSNI and the Garda joined thousands of people in the annual event

She added: "I genuinely believe our visibility and our participation enabled people to come forward and report incidents to police.

"We will be wearing uniform again this year and we know that it is an opportunity for engagement and that's why we are taking part."

The PSNI (Police Service of Northern Ireland) and Gardaí (Irish police) officers marched in uniform in the parade for the first time last year.

Image caption Emma Bond of the PSNI said the presence of police at Belfast Pride last year encouraged people to report hate crimes

The PSNI's decision is not the only disagreement over Pride in Northern Ireland.

The DUP and Sinn Féin on Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council are at loggerheads over a proposal to fly a rainbow flag on civic buildings in the area on 4 August.

Sinn Féin councillor Liam Mackle said his party wanted to show solidarity with the LGBT community.

However the DUP opposes the move and is to use the "call-in" mechanism to re-discuss the proposal.

The local government act provides that a decision of a council or one of its committees can be called in for reconsideration if at least 15% of councillors request it.

The DUP maintains that it is its "democratic right" to oppose it.

Party leader Arlene Foster told BBC NI's Good Morning Ulster that the DUP believed the Sinn Féin proposal to fly the rainbow flag was a "ruse by republicans to remove our national flag and not about respect or pride at all".

The Daily Mirror reported on Tuesday that retailer Primark has decided to continue to display a rainbow themed window display ahead of Belfast's Pride parade.

The store has been "bombarded with complaints" over the display, the paper reported.

It said Christians had been implored to complain about the display on social media but Primark said it is proud to support Pride.