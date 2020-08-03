John Hume: Life in pictures
A look at some the key images from the life of one Northern Ireland's foremost political leaders.
John Hume (middle right) pictured in 1973 with three other founding members of the SDLP: Austin Currie, Gerry Fitt and Paddy Devlin
John Hume with his wife Pat after his election to the European Parliament in 1979
As leader of the SDLP, John Hume helped create the climate that brought an end to violence in Northern Ireland.
SDLP leader John Hume, DUP leader Ian Paisley, UUP MP Martin Smyth and Alliance Party leader John Alderdice announce preliminary talks in 1991
Despite enormous criticism, John Hume always defended his decision to talk to Sinn Féin President Gerry Adams in order to build the peace process.
John Hume and Ian Paisley on Rathlin Island in 1992 when wind turbines were first installed to generate electricity for the island
John Hume cultivated relationships with the White house and US Congress. Here is is with US Senator Edward Kennedy during a visit to Derry in 1998
John Hume pictured with David Trimble and Tony Blair in the lead up to the referendum on the Good Friday Agreement
John Hume held his seat in the European Parliament for 25 years. Here is is during the announcement of the results of the 1999 European election, in which he came a close second in the poll to Ian Paisley
John Hume stood down as leader of the SDLP in 2001, and retired from politics in 2004
John Hume never lost the conviction that negotiations would in the end provide the solution and, he saw the 1998 Good Friday Agreement
Former US President Bill Clinton returned to Derry in 2010, 15 years after his first visit.
John Hume with Gerry Adams during a march in Derry before the release of the findings of the Saville Inquiry into Bloody Sunday
John Hume pictured at home in 2000, consistently opposed violence on all sides throughout the Troubles