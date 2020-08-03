John Hume: Life in pictures

  • 3 August 2020

A look at some the key images from the life of one Northern Ireland's foremost political leaders.

  • Austin Currie, Gerry Fitt, John Hume and Paddy Devlin PA

    John Hume (middle right) pictured in 1973 with three other founding members of the SDLP: Austin Currie, Gerry Fitt and Paddy Devlin

  • John Hume with his wife Pat after his election to the European Parliament in 1979 Pacemaker

    John Hume with his wife Pat after his election to the European Parliament in 1979

  • John Hume pictured in 1985 Pacemaker

    As leader of the SDLP, John Hume helped create the climate that brought an end to violence in Northern Ireland.

  • John Hume, Ian Paisley, Martin Smyth and John Alderdice announce preliminary talks in 1991 Pacemaker

    SDLP leader John Hume, DUP leader Ian Paisley, UUP MP Martin Smyth and Alliance Party leader John Alderdice announce preliminary talks in 1991

  • Gerry Adams and John Hume in studio before a BBC Radio 4 interview in 1992 Pacemaker

    Despite enormous criticism, John Hume always defended his decision to talk to Sinn Féin President Gerry Adams in order to build the peace process.

  • John Hume and Ian Paisley on Rathlin Island in 1992 when wind turbines were first installed to generate electricity for the island Pacemaker

    John Hume and Ian Paisley on Rathlin Island in 1992 when wind turbines were first installed to generate electricity for the island

  • Senator Edward Kennedy with John Hume during a visit to the Bogside in Londonderry in 1998 Pacemaker

    John Hume cultivated relationships with the White house and US Congress. Here is is with US Senator Edward Kennedy during a visit to Derry in 1998

  • David Trimble, Tony Blair and John Hume Pacemaker

    John Hume pictured with David Trimble and Tony Blair in the lead up to the referendum on the Good Friday Agreement

  • John Hume during the announcement of the results of the 1999 European election, in which he came a close second in the poll to Ian Paisley Pacemaker

    John Hume held his seat in the European Parliament for 25 years. Here is is during the announcement of the results of the 1999 European election, in which he came a close second in the poll to Ian Paisley

  • John Hume after announcing he was quitting as leader of the SDLP in 2001 Pacemaker

    John Hume stood down as leader of the SDLP in 2001, and retired from politics in 2004

  • John Hume gives a thumbs up during the Northern Ireland Belfast Agreement referendum, 21st May 1998 Getty Images

    John Hume never lost the conviction that negotiations would in the end provide the solution and, he saw the 1998 Good Friday Agreement

  • Peter Robinson, Martin McGuinness, Bill Clinton and John Hume pictured in Londonderry in 2010 after the former US president visited Magee College Pacemaker

    Former US President Bill Clinton returned to Derry in 2010, 15 years after his first visit.

  • John Hume with Gerry Adams during a march in Derry before the release of the findings of the Saville Inquiry into Bloody Sunday Pacemaker

    John Hume with Gerry Adams during a march in Derry before the release of the findings of the Saville Inquiry into Bloody Sunday

  • John Hume pictured at home in 2000 Pacemaker

    John Hume pictured at home in 2000, consistently opposed violence on all sides throughout the Troubles