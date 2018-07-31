Unity, the past and what is Peter's game?

Image copyright PACEMAKER Image caption Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald says a poll on Irish Unity should not be held amid uncertainty over Brexit

Both the Irish News and Belfast Telegraph lead with the Sinn Féin president saying the time is not right for a border poll.

Mary Lou McDonald said that a poll on Irish Unity should not be held amid uncertainty over Brexit.

Speaking to the Press Association she said that a referendum on a united Ireland would have to be held "in the best possible climate".

However, she said that unionists who ruled out the possibility of unity "were burying their heads in the sand".

The same story does not surface in the News Letter until page six.

"IRA victims pour out raw hurt at Stormont," is its lead story.

The headline describes an event at Stormont at which representatives of five political parties explained their proposals for dealing with the legacy of the Troubles in Northern Ireland.

The paper reports that there was "a particular focus" on South Belfast DUP MP Emma Little Pengelly.

She was asked if she had helped to draft the Stormont House Agreement legacy structures.

Those plans were "denounced" by one audience member after another, the News Letter reports.

Staying with politics the News Letter carries comments from a UUP councillor and gay rights activist accusing Sinn Féin of being "over-zealous" on LGBT rights.

Jeff Dudgeon describes the republican party's support for LGBT rights as "becoming effectively anti-unionist more than pro-gay".

Skip Twitter post by @sinnfeinlgbt WE WON! Deputy leader of Sinn Féin, Michelle O'Neill, has just won Politician of the Year at the Belfast Pride Awards 2018! Absolutely delighted! ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜 pic.twitter.com/sJFfLo04qJ — Sinn Féin LGBT (@sinnfeinlgbt) July 27, 2018 Report

The Daily Mirror reports that retailer Primark has decided to continue to display a rainbow themed window display ahead of Belfast's Pride parade on Saturday.

The store has been "bombarded with complaints" over the display, the paper reports.

Christians have been implored to complain about the display on social media.

Primark says it is proud to support Pride.

The Belfast Telegraph has a short article speculating on the next possible leader of Northern Ireland's Green Party following Steven Agnew's decision to step down.

South Belfast MLA Claire Bailey and party activist Malachai O'Hara are named as contenders.

Image copyright PA Image caption Peter Robinson's remarks made at the MacGill Summer School still a talking point

In the opinion pages, Fionnuala O'Connor writing in the Irish News laments that the former DUP leader Peter Robinson "in his prime... could not bring himself to be the best that was in him".

Describing the former east Belfast MP as a "perpetual plotter" she wonders "what he is up to" referring to remarks he made in Donegal regarding unionists preparing for a united Ireland.

"He has left it a bit late to reinvent himself as a torch-bearer for a mutually respectful future," she concludes.

In the News Letter, Lord Empey writes in a letter to the editor that he believes Peter Robinson's comments were "nonsense".

"Peter Robinson is playing into the hands of our country's opponents," he says.

Image copyright AFP/Getty Images Image caption Is the fennec fox set to be Northern Ireland's must have pet?

The Belfast Telegraph's third page lead story definitely has legs, and very large ears.

It covers a tiny fennec fox being offered for sale by a shop in Ballymena.

The little fox has attracted a lot of interest, the Telegraph reports.

It can be treated essentially like a dog the pet shop owner said.

It will certainly draw the eye though 'cuteness' is undoubtedly in the eye of the beholder.