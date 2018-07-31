Image caption Luke Poots - pictured left with his father Edwin - claimed that the BBC's Kevin Magee was harassing him

Police have found no evidence to support a Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) councillor's allegation that he was harassed by a BBC journalist.

Luke Poots - the son of the DUP MLA Edwin Poots - lodged a complaint with the police earlier in July.

It followed a report by BBC News NI's investigations correspondent Kevin Magee.

The report raised questions about a planning application by the politician to develop land at his home.

The application - to build three houses to replace his home near Hillsborough in County Down - was made in his mother's maiden name.

The address given on the form was not the address at which his mother Glynis Poots lives.

Luke Poots is the former chairman of Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council's planning committee.

'No offences identified'

In a statement denying any wrongdoing, he said he had reported Mr Magee to the police for harassment.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) has confirmed that it received a complaint on 5 July "relating to information that had been published online".

Mr Magee was not interviewed by police.

In a statement, the PSNI added: "No criminal offences have been identified."

A BBC spokesman said: "We note the PSNI's statement.

"The story was a matter of public interest and was reported in accordance with our editorial guidelines."

Mr Poots is under investigation by a standards watchdog about an alleged conflict of interest after he voted in favour of planning applications that had been supported by his father.