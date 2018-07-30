Image copyright News Letter

Tragedy, intimidation and post-Stormont politics characterise Monday morning's Northern Ireland papers.

The Irish News leads with a tragic story - the parents of a west Belfast woman issuing a warning after her death following a battle with alcohol addiction.

Emma Nolan, who had a five-year-old son, was 23-years-old when she died recently after a seizure in her parent's home.

They are now warning other young people of the dangers posed by drink and drugs.

The Belfast Telegraph's front page splash is: "Grieving mother forced out of home by UFF".

The story concerns a north Belfast women being threatened by the loyalist paramilitary group, just two days after the death of her son.

No appeal

The News Letter's top story is by their political editor Sam McBride.

It reveals that top civil servants have decided not to appeal a court judgment that they cannot make decisions normally taken by ministers in the absence of a functioning Stormont executive.

The mandarins' decision "piles enormous pressure on Secretary of State Karen Bradley", Mr McBride contends.

All of the Northern Ireland papers give coverage to the weekend flash floods which caused disruption and damage, particularly in the Dromore area of County Down.

Remarks by the former DUP leader Peter Robinson at the MacGill Summer School in Donegal are also covered.

Mr Robinson said that unionists should prepare for a possible united Ireland, although he said he did not think it would happen.

Image copyright PA Image caption Peter Robinson has been criticised over remarks he made at the MacGill Summer School

In the News Letter, Mr Robinson's former party colleague, the MP Sammy Wilson, the former UUP leader Reg Empey and the TUV leader Jim Allister are scathing in their criticism of his remarks.

In the Belfast Telegraph, politics professor Jon Tonge says the former first minister's warning make sense, though he says he may well have started a fire in the unionist house.

The Irish News' editorial says that Mr Robinson has raised "valid points".

Praising Mr Robinson as a "shrewd strategist" it says he knows that Brexit and demographics "have brought the unification debate forward in time".

Staying with politics all the papers also cover the decision of the youthful Green Party leader Steven Agnew to quit politics to spend more time with his children.

The News Letter's editorial laments his decision.

It hails Mr Agnew (38) as "an intelligent and lively representative from a younger generation that we need involved in politics".

Image copyright PA Image caption Steven Agnew has led the Green Party in Northern Ireland since 2011

Turning to the opinion pages and the Belfast Telegraph's columnist Ed Curran is asking: "Has unionism lost its moral compass?"

In fact, his piece focuses entirely on the dominant unionist party - the DUP.

"Standards of behaviour for unionist and all public representatives should be beyond reproach."

"That has not been the case for for too long," he concludes.

Political commentator Alex Kane is not particularly known for his optimism and his column in the News Letter concludes that "politics will become nastier and nastier".

Mr Kane writes in the context of Brexit saying "considered debate" is no longer possible and that "respect is a forgotten concept".