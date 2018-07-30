Belfast bikes ring up £44,000 repair bill

Image caption Belfast's bike scheme has proved popular since its introduction in 2015

Repairing or replacing Belfast's hire bikes has cost the city council nearly £44,000 since the scheme began three years ago.

Almost 100 bikes have been stolen since the project's launch in April 2015, and 101 cycles have been vandalised in the first four months of this year alone.

There are 450 bikes at 40 docking station around the city and there are currently 5,138 active annual members.

More than 400,000 journeys have been made over the scheme's lifetime.

To use the Belfast Bikes, people must register first for an annual subscription (£25 per year), a three-day membership (£6) or pay as you go.

There have been 7,860 casual subscribers since the launch.

However, the scheme has not been without controversy and there have been a number of attacks on the bikes.

Image copyright Bikefast.org Image caption Last year, a number of bikes were found dumped in the River Lagan

The level of vandalism ranges in seriousness from a broken light to a damaged frame.

In its first year of operation, vandalism and theft cost Belfast City Council £1,800.

It rose to £19,000 in its second year and then £22,700 last year.

From April 2018 until present, the repair bill has been £225.

Gordon Clarke, from cycling charity Sustrans, told BBC's Good Morning Ulster he "celebrated the positives" of the Belfast Bikes scheme.

"Over 600,000 journeys since it started, the health benefits to those who use the bikes, the benefits of reducing congestion in the city centre, and the feeling of a healthy, active, city centre, which is really important to the future," he added.

The scheme represents value for money, according to the SDLP's Donal Lyons, chair of Belfast City Council's Growth and Regeneration committee.

"It is not just on a simple money in, money out aspect, it is the impact it has on the city," he said.

"With the Belfast Bikes scheme, there is a real affection for it amongst the users."