Cleanup continues after flash flooding

The cleanup continues after flooding caused disruption in parts of Northern Ireland after more than a month's worth of rain fell within a few hours.

The Met Office said Belfast International Airport recorded an "incredible" 88.2mm of rainfall on Saturday afternoon.

The figure was more than the average rainfall for the month - 81.2mm.

On Sunday morning, NIE said power has been restored to all homes and businesses.

The Department for Infrastructure said two roads remained closed because of Saturday's weather.

Tree surgeons are working to remove a fallen tree from Dunmurray Lane in Belfast and Loughview Road in Crumlin is closed due to a mudslide.

Many flights were also cancelled due to the weather.

Raw sewage

A number of elderly people had to leave their homes in the County Antrim village of Muckamore due to flooding.

Muckamore resident, Florence Allison, told the BBC that at one stage there was more than one foot of water and sewage at her front door.

"The carpets and all the flooring downstairs is ruined," she said.

"My car was parked in the garage and it had seeped up through the doors. So you can imagine the height that it was in the garage when it actually went into the car.

"It's just heartbreaking because you try and keep your house in good order.

"It's just terrible and it's not only myself, there's other neighbours as well. I feel for them all."

Image caption Sandbags were not enough to hold back floodwater in parts of Muckamore in County Antrim

Stranded passengers

The severe weather resulted in at lease five flights being cancelled at the airport, while other passengers complained of long delays at baggage collection.

EasyJet customer Cathal O'Doherty told BBC News NI that he and up to 240 other Belfast-bound passengers were stranded in Naples Airport after an earlier flight from Belfast did not take off.

Belfast International Airport's business development director, Uel Hoey, confirmed that for a short period on Saturday afternoon, ground staff had to stop working due to safety concerns caused by the "horrendous" weather.

He explained that passengers could not be taken on and off aircraft when there was "thunder and lightning above the airfield".

Mr Hoey added it was not the only UK airport to be affected and said his staff "did what they had to do to keep people safe".