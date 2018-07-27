Image caption The three men remain in police custody

Police have seized suspected class A drugs and arrested three men following the search of a car in north Belfast.

Detectives from the Organised Crime Unit fired a taser stun gun during the incident and the Police Ombudsman has been informed.

The arrests were made on Thursday night, shortly before 2300 BST.

Follow up searches have been carried out in north Belfast, Holywood and Ballymena.

Two of the men arrested are aged 39 while the third is 22.

According to a statement from the PSNI, police stopped a Vauxhall Mokka car on the Fortwilliam off-slip on the M2 motorway.

Detective chief inspector Brian Foster said: "Tackling the illegal supply and use of drugs is a priority for police and seizures such as this demonstrate our ongoing commitment to tackling the scourge of drugs in our society.

"The PSNI is committed to making Northern Ireland a hostile environment for those in our community who are involved in serious drug crimes. We will seek to identify them, arrest them and place them before the courts."