Image copyright Phelan family Image caption A man has been arrested over the death of Brian Phelan

The former partner of murdered Brian Phelan has described him as "a gentle giant".

The father-of-two, 33, was stabbed to death on the Carrivekeeney Road, near Newry, County Down, on Thursday afternoon.

Amanda O'Riordan, who is the mother of Mr Phelan's children, described Mr Phelan as a loving family man.

Police have located a blue Peugeot 206 car which they believe was used in the murder.

They are appealing for more information, including dash-cam or mobile phone footage of the vehicle, registration SX53BYW.

"He was a gentleman, he wouldn't have hurt anybody," said Ms O'Riordan.

"He was a big gentle giant who would have done anything for anybody. He was there for everybody and he loved his children, and they loved him.

"My heart's been ripped out, I'm lost."

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption 'A gentle giant' - tribute to Newry murder victim Brian Phelan

A 27-year-old man was arrested on Thursday night and remains in custody.

The incident happened shortly after 15:00 BST on Thursday. Mr Phelan died at the scene.