A further hospital scandal, medicinal cannabis legalisation and baby owls are all across Friday's front pages.

The Irish News headlines on the murder of a father-of-two in Newry on Thursday afternoon.

Brian Phelan, 33, is reported to have been stabbed in an "unprovoked" knife attack on Carrivekeeney Road.

The newspaper reports that Mr Phelan died from his wounds at the scene despite a rapid response from emergency services.

A 27 year old man has been arrested.

The Irish News reports that Mr Phelan's sister wrote on her personal Facebook page: "Only take the best- my bro, the best in the world".

A man has been arrested over the death of Brian Phelan

The News Letter headlines on Charlotte Caldwell's reaction to the government's announcement that medicinal cannabis will be legalised.

Ms Caldwell, whose 13-year-old son, Billy, suffers with epilepsy, has been campaigning for the legalisation of the cannabis-based drugs, which help to ease her son's seizures.

The paper reports that Ms Caldwell said: "For the first time in months, I'm almost lost for words, other than thank you Sajid Javid".

She added: "That the home secretary has announced that medicinal cannabis can now be prescribed by GPs on Billy's 13th birthday is amazing. Never has Billy received a better birthday present".

Charlotte Caldwell said her son, Billy, would now be able to live a "normal life"

The Belfast Telegraph reports on the suspension of 13 nurses at Muckamore Abbey Hospital, near Antrim.

The paper reports that CCTV footage is reported to have shown members of staff "kneed vulnerable patients in the genitals, pulled patients to the floor by their hair and that one patient was punched in the face".

Senior officials have issued an "unreserved apology" for the treatment of some patients who have learning disabilities.

The paper writes that the PSNI have been called in to investigate the situation and an expert panel will independently review the standard of care at the hospital.

The hospital cares for adults with an intellectual disability, behavioural or mental health problems

The Belfast Telegraph also features a story on soaring accommodation prices in Portrush, as the town is set to host the The Open golf championship next July.

Online booking websites are reported to have rooms listed for up to £7,700 for a week-long stay.

The newspaper reports that a spokeswoman for Tourism NI said: "We encourage the industry to adopt a fair pricing approach and take a longer term perspective that will not damage the image of Northern Ireland tourism".

An estimated 100,000 people are expected to visit the seaside town next July.

About 172,000 spectators watched the Open Championship at Carnoustie, Scotland.

And finally, The Irish News reports that five baby barn owls have been born in County Antrim, the largest brood of this endangered bird ever recorded in Northern Ireland.

The nest site near Crumlin normally produces one-to-two chicks, as BBC News NI also reported.